MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Takes $827,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 38,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 127,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of MLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 3,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,411. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.85. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $22.12.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.