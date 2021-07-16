Mina Hits Market Capitalization of $194.24 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $194.24 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00003470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00107630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00146385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,901.07 or 1.00155058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 175,731,482 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

