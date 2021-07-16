MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.17

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 4916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,388,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,026,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,598,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

