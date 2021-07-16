Mirror Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $249.21 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $249.21 million and $13.53 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.21 or 0.00010047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00106442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00145693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,925.76 or 1.00064605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.