Mizuho Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $18.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering cut Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Range Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,054,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 540,362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,626,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

