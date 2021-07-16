Mizuho Boosts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $110.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $100.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,548,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 220.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.