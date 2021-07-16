Mizuho Cuts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $77.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.20.

D opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $344,479,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after buying an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after buying an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

