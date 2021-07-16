Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.70. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,692 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

