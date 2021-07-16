MML Investors Services LLC Has $891,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 74,401 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,255,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 237,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 236,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.37.

