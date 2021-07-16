MML Investors Services LLC Has $982,000 Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE COLD opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.