MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 663 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,971,000 after purchasing an additional 235,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,304,000 after acquiring an additional 306,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 21,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

