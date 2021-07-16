MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $258,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.03 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $23.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03.

