MMOCoin Market Cap Tops $164,007.69 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a market cap of $164,007.69 and $11.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

