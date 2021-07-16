Moderna, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $10.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Moderna in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $259.68 on Friday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $261.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 197.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $793,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $14,848,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 410,362 shares of company stock worth $76,651,305. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

