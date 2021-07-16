Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $259.67, but opened at $279.26. Moderna shares last traded at $275.96, with a volume of 366,375 shares traded.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total value of $2,582,850.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,017,457.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,362 shares of company stock valued at $79,972,385. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Moderna by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $223,321,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 74.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Moderna by 134.3% during the second quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

