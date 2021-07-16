Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CAO Dharti Patel Sells 3,057 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CAO Dharti Patel sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $55,362.27.

Momentive Global stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Momentive Global Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

