Monavale (MONA) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Monavale has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Monavale has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $8,839.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for about $368.02 or 0.01174972 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,298 coins and its circulating supply is 8,176 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

