Monavale (MONA) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Monavale has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for $368.91 or 0.01185210 BTC on popular exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $19,469.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,285 coins and its circulating supply is 8,163 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

