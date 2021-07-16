Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Up 76.3% in June

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,700 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the June 15th total of 417,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,678.5 days.

MONRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:MONRF traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 625. Moncler has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.75.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

