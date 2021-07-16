Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Up 76.3% in June

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,700 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the June 15th total of 417,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,678.5 days.

MONRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Moncler alerts:

OTCMKTS:MONRF traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 625. Moncler has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.75.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.