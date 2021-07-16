MoonSwap (MOON) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $581.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00387965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000548 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 24,080,378 coins and its circulating supply is 24,059,877 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.