Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €70.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Covestro has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

ETR:1COV opened at €57.22 ($67.32) on Tuesday. Covestro has a twelve month low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €55.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

