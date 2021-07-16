Morgan Stanley Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $208.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.25.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $178.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $181.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $275,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.