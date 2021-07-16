Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. raised The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.37. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

