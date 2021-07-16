Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on YELP. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

NYSE YELP opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -250.92 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46. Yelp has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $334,779,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,722 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $62,622,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,571 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

