Morgan Stanley Trims AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Target Price to $29.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 282.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of AVRO opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $317.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.36. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

