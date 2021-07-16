Morgan Stanley Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $498.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $498.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $545.00.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $454.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $454.92. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

