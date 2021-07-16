Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Morningstar worth $27,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $2,553,897.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,579,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,558,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,148.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,262 shares of company stock valued at $64,429,471. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $247.02 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.