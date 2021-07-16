MTU Aero Engines’ (MTUAY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTUAY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

MTUAY opened at $119.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.14. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

