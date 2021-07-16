MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$72.00 at Acumen Capital

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target lifted by Acumen Capital from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded MTY Food Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.25.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$69.39 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$27.22 and a 1 year high of C$70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.