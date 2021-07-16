Mueller Water Products Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,546 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,153% compared to the typical volume of 109 call options.

NYSE:MWA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 97,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 376,281 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

