Murray B. Low Sells 500 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trupanion stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $126.53. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -243.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.33.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

