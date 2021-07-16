Mushroom (MUSH) Price Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Mushroom has a total market cap of $13.41 million and $104.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mushroom coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mushroom has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00105421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00145672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,697.56 or 0.99667800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Mushroom Coin Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

