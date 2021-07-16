Myriad (XMY) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.19 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Myriad has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $85,382.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,789,490,000 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

