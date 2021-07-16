N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 53.85 ($0.70). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67), with a volume of 1,995,553 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.84. The company has a market cap of £234.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62.

In related news, insider Joshua Alliance purchased 7,375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,572,500 ($5,974,000.52).

About N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

