NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Sells $91,740.00 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $91,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kirk Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Kirk Malloy sold 168 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $10,088.40.

On Monday, May 10th, Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00.

Shares of NSTG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,290. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

