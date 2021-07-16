National Bank Financial Cuts Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to C$105.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.09. 279,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Newmont has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $939,174.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,965. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $1,651,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Newmont by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Newmont by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

