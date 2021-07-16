National Bank Financial Increases Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FNV. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,794. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.88.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

