National Bank Financial Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$102.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$102.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.95.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE AEM traded down C$1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 319,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$69.14 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The company has a market cap of C$18.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$82.16.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total transaction of C$882,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at C$3,088,165.10. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at C$701,198.55. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975 in the last ninety days.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.