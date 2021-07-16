National Bank Financial Lowers B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$9.25

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$9.25 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.40.

Shares of BTO traded down C$0.35 on Friday, reaching C$5.00. 4,735,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.90 and a 12 month high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4590998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total transaction of C$272,001.86. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,641 shares of company stock worth $558,468.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

