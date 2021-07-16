National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%.

Shares of NKSH stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,894. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $221.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $34,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,128.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,832 shares of company stock worth $134,189. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

