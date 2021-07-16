National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172,477 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $25,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.