Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.03. Navios Maritime Acquisition shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 295,412 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $66.74 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 1.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs.

