nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Short Interest Update

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,032,962.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $315,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,342 shares of company stock worth $5,421,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 27.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of nCino by 15.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. 892,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of -119.18. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

