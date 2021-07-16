Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $117,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 238,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 310,107 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

