Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 128.2% from the June 15th total of 722,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.79. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. Research analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

