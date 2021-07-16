NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY) Trading 3.2% Higher

NetEnt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NTNTY) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. 502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02.

NetEnt AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTNTY)

NetEnt AB (publ), a digital entertainment company, provides gaming solutions to online casino operators worldwide. It offers slot games; and live casino, including table games, such as Roulette and Blackjack. The company's gaming solutions include NetEnt Live, NetEnt Engage, and Pooled Jackpots.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for NetEnt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEnt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.