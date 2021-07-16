Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NWITY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,892. Network International has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.47.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

