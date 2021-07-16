Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.24.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

