Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells $939,174.60 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 18,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $939,174.60.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus increased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 95,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Newmont by 9,756.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 986.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 226,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 205,496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Newmont by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

