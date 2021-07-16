NEXT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $318.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $497,492.58 and approximately $318.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00388880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009321 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

